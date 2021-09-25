Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 958,800 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 958,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $37,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at $193,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. 5,449,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,967,256. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

