Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of CrowdStrike worth $41,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,919,000 after buying an additional 236,202 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 31.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $261.75 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.44 and its 200 day moving average is $231.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.36 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $6,363,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,742 shares of company stock worth $88,223,242 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

