Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 16,504 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Pinterest worth $34,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 16,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,245,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 861,413 shares of company stock worth $56,449,984. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

