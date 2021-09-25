Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Align Technology worth $39,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,264,000 after purchasing an additional 106,762 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

ALGN opened at $725.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $692.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.42. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.17 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

