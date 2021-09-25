Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Roku worth $34,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Roku by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $321.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.28 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.63 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.58.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.