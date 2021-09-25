Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Fortinet worth $30,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $311.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.30.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

