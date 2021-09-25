Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,755 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.17% of Waters worth $35,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,587,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Waters by 590.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,921,000 after acquiring an additional 138,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 98.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,753,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $393.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.08 and its 200-day moving average is $344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $188.22 and a 52 week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

