Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 169,796 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,796 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $33,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 554.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 36,469 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,427,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,918,000 after purchasing an additional 515,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 134,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 392,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 116,809 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

WPM opened at $39.29 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.