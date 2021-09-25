Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 62,084 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,084 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of IHS Markit worth $38,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

