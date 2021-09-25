Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.52

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and traded as low as $30.38. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 1,536 shares changing hands.

GWLIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $29.53 target price on Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

