Grin Hits Market Cap of $25.25 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $25.25 million and $3.36 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,170.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,860.12 or 0.06782220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.00351194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.34 or 0.01203056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00109739 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.76 or 0.00556676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.17 or 0.00524465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00317140 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 84,706,140 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

