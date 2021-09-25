Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Group 1 Automotive worth $21,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

GPI stock opened at $194.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $198.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.41.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

