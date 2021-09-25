Grumpy.finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50,609.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $1.40 million and $50,609.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00053298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00122196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00043154 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,923,604,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.