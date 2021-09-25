Grumpy.finance Price Reaches $0.0000 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Grumpy.finance has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $32,681.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00056441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00042656 BTC.

GRUMPY is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,923,604,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

