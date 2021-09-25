GYEN (GYEN) Reaches One Day Volume of $66,828.00

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, GYEN has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.11 million and $66,828.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00069655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00105700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00140121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,510.82 or 1.00114065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.97 or 0.06749421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.85 or 0.00757973 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.