H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.57

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.57 and traded as low as $4.04. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 28,885 shares changing hands.

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

