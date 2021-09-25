Hacken Token (HAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.52 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $33.52 million and approximately $659,889.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0742 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00068290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00105482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00138061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,493.21 or 0.99866504 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.85 or 0.06742305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00758529 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,445,273 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

