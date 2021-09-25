HackenAI (HAI) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

