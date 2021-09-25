Handshake Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Handshake has a total market cap of $86.99 million and approximately $354,285.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,726.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.66 or 0.06812311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00355339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $514.35 or 0.01203821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00110717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.72 or 0.00554035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.73 or 0.00525981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00315701 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,541,620 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.