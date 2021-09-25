Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 681.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,649,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,138,000 after buying an additional 3,182,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,156.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after buying an additional 2,856,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after buying an additional 1,682,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8,760.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,497,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 1,480,911 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

