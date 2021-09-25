Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce $585.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $573.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $591.10 million. Harsco reported sales of $509.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

HSC stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -551.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. Harsco has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Harsco by 30.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 421,329 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth $6,688,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 73.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 381,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

