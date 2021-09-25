Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $168.10 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $105.21 million and approximately $20.09 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $168.10 or 0.00393162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 655,545 coins and its circulating supply is 625,852 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

