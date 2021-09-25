Haven Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $74.57 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.10 or 0.00011943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $74.57 million and $561,106.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,689.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.19 or 0.06849958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.35 or 0.00354544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.10 or 0.01208964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00111149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.52 or 0.00558739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.83 or 0.00529019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00315079 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,625,894 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

