Havy (HAVY) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Havy coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Havy has a market cap of $30,793.13 and $881.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Havy has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Havy alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00020325 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001480 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Havy Coin Profile

Havy is a coin. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Havy is havy.io . Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Havy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Havy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Havy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.