Head to Head Analysis: HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HG and RPT Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A RPT Realty $191.71 million 5.42 -$10.23 million $0.78 16.42

HG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RPT Realty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HG and RPT Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A RPT Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50

RPT Realty has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.47%. Given RPT Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than HG.

Profitability

This table compares HG and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A -1.04% -1.03% RPT Realty 23.21% 6.28% 2.38%

Risk and Volatility

HG has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RPT Realty beats HG on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

