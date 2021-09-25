Head-To-Head Comparison: Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) versus MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

This table compares Exela Technologies and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -14.49% N/A -15.54% MJ 525.43% 137.87% 40.06%

24.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MJ shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exela Technologies and MJ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.22 -$178.53 million ($3.66) -0.55 MJ $820,000.00 35.41 -$3.96 million N/A N/A

MJ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Exela Technologies and MJ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exela Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than MJ.

Summary

Exela Technologies beats MJ on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.