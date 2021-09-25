Head-To-Head Comparison: OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) versus Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get OriginClear alerts:

This table compares OriginClear and Origin Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $4.10 million 2.98 $13.26 million N/A N/A Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

OriginClear has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OriginClear and Origin Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00

Origin Materials has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.06%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than OriginClear.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear -838.58% -27.12% -2,176.12% Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27%

Summary

Origin Materials beats OriginClear on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.