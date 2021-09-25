Head-To-Head Contrast: Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Golden Minerals and Maverix Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Maverix Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 154.14%. Maverix Metals has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.89%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Maverix Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73% Maverix Metals 67.36% 5.66% 5.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Minerals and Maverix Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 13.06 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.46 Maverix Metals $38.58 million 17.01 $23.72 million $0.09 50.00

Maverix Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Golden Minerals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc. engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

