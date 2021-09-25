Head to Head Contrast: The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) & First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Bancorp. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Financial Bancorp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and First Financial Bancorp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $18.26 billion 4.52 $7.52 billion $6.36 30.58 First Financial Bancorp. $714.09 million 3.07 $155.81 million $1.67 13.74

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp.. First Financial Bancorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The PNC Financial Services Group and First Financial Bancorp., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 0 12 10 0 2.45 First Financial Bancorp. 0 2 0 0 2.00

The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $186.23, indicating a potential downside of 4.25%. First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus target price of $22.72, indicating a potential downside of 0.96%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than The PNC Financial Services Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 32.72% 12.53% 1.38% First Financial Bancorp. 27.05% 8.82% 1.25%

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats First Financial Bancorp. on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. The Corporate & Institutional segment covers the lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. The Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The BlackRock segment operates as a publicly-traded investment management firm providing a range of investment, risk management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include borrow; digital tools; digital services; self-service; digital wallet; treasury management; employee services; financial planning; investment management; and trust administration. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

