Head-To-Head Review: CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) vs. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III alerts:

This table compares VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and CURO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CURO Group $847.40 million 0.81 $75.73 million $1.52 10.86

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III.

Profitability

This table compares VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III N/A N/A N/A CURO Group 19.21% 33.91% 4.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and CURO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A CURO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

CURO Group has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.58%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of CURO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CURO Group beats VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.