Head to Head Survey: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlassian and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -33.33% 10.09% 1.14% ZoomInfo Technologies 7.27% 11.43% 4.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlassian and ZoomInfo Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $2.09 billion 27.21 -$696.32 million $0.19 2,178.63 ZoomInfo Technologies $476.20 million 55.81 -$9.10 million ($1.67) -40.63

ZoomInfo Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian. ZoomInfo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlassian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlassian and ZoomInfo Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 6 13 0 2.68 ZoomInfo Technologies 0 1 15 0 2.94

Atlassian currently has a consensus price target of $319.82, suggesting a potential downside of 22.74%. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus price target of $73.31, suggesting a potential upside of 8.05%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Atlassian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Atlassian on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.