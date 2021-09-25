Head to Head Survey: nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) vs. N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-able (NYSE:NABL) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get N-able alerts:

This table compares N-able and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able N/A N/A N/A nCino -21.39% -8.95% -6.65%

This is a summary of recent ratings for N-able and nCino, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 0 5 0 3.00 nCino 0 4 6 0 2.60

N-able presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.02%. nCino has a consensus target price of $79.58, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%. Given N-able’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe N-able is more favorable than nCino.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of nCino shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares N-able and nCino’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N-able N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A nCino $138.18 million 52.66 -$40.54 million ($0.33) -229.24

N-able has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nCino.

Summary

N-able beats nCino on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and new market entrants. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.