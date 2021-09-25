Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.24 Million

Analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to post $192.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $194.84 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $187.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $765.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $776.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $799.18 million, with estimates ranging from $763.70 million to $826.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.