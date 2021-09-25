HeartBout 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HeartBout has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $181,936.66 and approximately $14.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00056648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00127116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00043232 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.