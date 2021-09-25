Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.34 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and $415.23 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00156060 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.15 or 0.00498638 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00017227 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00040542 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,288,893,953 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

