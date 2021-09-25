Hegic (HEGIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.33 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Hegic has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a total market cap of $88.33 million and $6.98 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00056649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00126095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

