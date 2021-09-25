Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.38% of Helen of Troy worth $20,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after buying an additional 205,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after purchasing an additional 194,881 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,276,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 389,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,027,000 after purchasing an additional 97,018 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 676.3% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 78,920 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,859 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.44. 98,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,451. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.50. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

