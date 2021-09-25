Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,972 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.88% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,992 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 534,424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.80. 1,232,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $573.02 million, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

