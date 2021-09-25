Helix Reaches Market Capitalization of $177,212.43 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $177,212.43 and approximately $50.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helix has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00020650 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001474 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

