Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to post $343.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $208.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

Shares of HP opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,972,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,369,000 after buying an additional 86,549 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

