HempCoin (THC) Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $661.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.08 or 0.99916825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00092085 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006751 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002394 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,511,204 coins and its circulating supply is 263,376,054 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

