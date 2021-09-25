Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,756. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.