Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post $87.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.93 million and the highest is $91.90 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $33.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 159.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $294.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.40 million to $311.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $430.42 million, with estimates ranging from $395.70 million to $483.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $381.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the period.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.