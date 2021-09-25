Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,923,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,517 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.45% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $86,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,937,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,508,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,663,000 after purchasing an additional 578,881 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.41 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

