Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $356.78 Million

Brokerages predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will announce $356.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.60 million. Hexcel posted sales of $286.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

NYSE HXL opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.28 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Hexcel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

