Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,143.22

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,143.22 ($14.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,186 ($15.50). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,168 ($15.26), with a volume of 44,424 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £959.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

