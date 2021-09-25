HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will post $3.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $5.00 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $15.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.85 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.81 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

