Honest Price Reaches $0.0197 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $150,279.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00069655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00105700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00140121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,510.82 or 1.00114065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.97 or 0.06749421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.85 or 0.00757973 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

