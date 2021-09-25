Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,771 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 54.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 88,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $219.19. 1,949,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.57 and a 200-day moving average of $224.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.17 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

