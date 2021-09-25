Hord (HORD) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Hord has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $415,640.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

